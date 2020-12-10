Amid pandemic, few lines and no crowds for Black Friday

Black Friday will look very different this year.

Concerned about the coronavirus, many retailers moved Black Friday deals online and don't plan to open their doors at midnight. Shoppers aren't camped out en masse, waiting for in-store deals. And crowds? They're nonexistent.

Small lines, though, formed outside some GameStop locations, where people waited to buy the new Playstation 5.

"We've actually been here, I think, 31 hours," said Angel Rivas. "Since yesterday at like around 3 p.m."

