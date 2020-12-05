Amid pandemic the Salvation Army encourages people to volunteer this holiday season

For decades volunteers have helped the Salvation Army help people get back on their feet.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has made is harder for people to volunteer.

Commanding Officer Adolph Aguirre said the nonprofit lost about 80% of their volunteers because of COVID-19.

Serving between 700 to 900 meals a day, the community kitchen is one of the areas in desperate need of volunteer services.

"We only have three staff [members] that are employed by the Salvation Army for the kitchen. Two cooks and one manager," Lt. Aguirre said. "So it's a responsibility of them to organize the volunteers to come in and help cook, help transport, help deliver the meals to the people coming through the drive-thru program."

For more information on volunteering visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/volunteer/

Watch the video for the full story.