Amnesty Period Kicks Off in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - A ticket amnesty period kicks off on Monday.
People who voluntarily show up to the court to pay their tickets will have warrant fees waived and can avoid arrest.
Presiding Judge Robert Lerma says the city is looking to help those who have a record clear the names. While a payment is preferred, his office is willing to work with those who need help.
