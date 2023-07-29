Amnesty Program Begins in Mission
Related Story
MISSION – The city of Mission began their amnesty program Friday.
Those who have outstanding traffic tickets in Mission have a chance to save money and avoid being arrested.
“If they are able to financially pay off their balances in full, they’re going to save quite of bit of money,” explains Mission Municipal Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister,
He says the city is owed thousands of dollars.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MISSION – The city of Mission began their amnesty program Friday. Those who have outstanding traffic tickets in Mission... More >>
News Video
-
Federal biologists working to find habitat for threatened owl species
-
Sports medicine seminar at DHR Health offers ways to protect student athletes...
-
Residents of mobile home park in McAllen told to move as city...
-
Man killed in 2022 officer-involved shooting identified as suspect in Harlingen homicide...
-
5 On Your Side: Valley families speaking out after Donna pool company...
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland