x

Amnesty Program Begins in Mission

Related Story

MISSION – The city of Mission began their amnesty program Friday.

Those who have outstanding traffic tickets in Mission have a chance to save money and avoid being arrested.

“If they are able to financially pay off their balances in full, they’re going to save quite of bit of money,” explains Mission Municipal Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister,

He says the city is owed thousands of dollars.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Amnesty Program Begins in Mission
Amnesty Program Begins in Mission
MISSION – The city of Mission began their amnesty program Friday. Those who have outstanding traffic tickets in Mission... More >>
4 years ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 4:19:00 PM CST February 01, 2019
Radar
7 Days