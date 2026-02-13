‘An investment in the community:’ Sharyland ISD superintendent discusses need for $250 million bond

Close to 10,000 students attend Sharyland ISD, and district leaders said they want to upgrade all their campuses for their students.

It’ll be up to voters to decide if the district will get the money for those improvements.

During a Feb. 4, 2026, school board meeting, Sharyland ISD approved calling a $250 million bond election.

“Truly it is an investment in the community,” Sharyland ISD Superintendent Elaine Howard said.

The $250 million is split up between three different propositions voters will decide on.

Proposition A is the largest one with $208.5 million.

The district said money from this proposition will go toward safety and security improvements, as well as modernizing campus spaces.

Howard said the addition of A/C and heating systems in campus gyms that currently don't have them are also included in the proposition.

“It's going to be able to put cooling systems into these buildings, help us to close them in and secure them so it becomes a safe exterior learning space,” Howard said.

Proposition B is $6.5 million and would pay for upgraded classroom technology if approved by voters.

Proposition C proposes using $35 million to build a district aquatic center.

“Our students currently travel outside the district to utilize the pool facilities in a neighboring district,” Howard said.

If voters approve even one of the bonds, it will come at an extra cost.

District leaders said if the bond is passed, the tax rate will increase by about 19 cents. That boils down to about $28 more a month based on the taxable appraised value of a home.

All three bonds will be on the ballot for Sharyland ISD voters in an election set for May 2, 2026.

More information on the bond is available on the district's website.

Watch the video above for the full story.