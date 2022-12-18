Animal Control Captures Loose Javelina in Weslaco

WESLACO – Animal Control in Weslaco is receiving calls about wild javelinas in the middle of town.

Animal control officer Michael Cruz says they captured a javelina near the intersection of Oklahoma Street and Merida Street.

Cruz says it took seven people to control the situation.

“Once you tranquilize it, they tend to run,” he says.

Animal Control says they think people could be picking up javelinas in the country to raise them.

They advise residents to call Animal Control if they encounter a javelina.

