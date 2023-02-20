x

Annual Stair Climb Held in McAllen to honor 9/11 Fallen Heroes

MCALLEN- Hundreds of people attended the annual 9/11 stair climb in McAllen Sunday morning.

The climb was held inside the Neuhouse tower, to honor first responders who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Some firefighters walked up 110 stories in full attire.

CHANNEL 5'S Frank McCaffrey spoke an event organizer about the emotional event.

Click the video above for the full story.

