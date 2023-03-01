x

Anuncian la construcción de un nuevo centro comercial en Mission

Funcionarios de Mission informaron sobre una nueva construcción a realizarse en Misión de un nuevo centro comercial.

Va a estar en Bryan Road donde estaba anteriormente la tienda de K-Mart.

Esta ubicación será el territorio de un nuevo centro comercial.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Monday, February 27 2023
