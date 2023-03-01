Anuncian la construcción de un nuevo centro comercial en Mission
Funcionarios de Mission informaron sobre una nueva construcción a realizarse en Misión de un nuevo centro comercial.
Va a estar en Bryan Road donde estaba anteriormente la tienda de K-Mart.
Esta ubicación será el territorio de un nuevo centro comercial.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
