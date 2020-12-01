APARATOSO ACCIDENTE DEJA A SEIS LESIONADOS
BROWNSVILLE - La policía de Brownsville está investigando un accidente de seis vehículos.
Las autoridades informan que el accidente sucedió anoche al norte del Puente Veteranos cerca de University Drive.
Seis personas fueron transportadas al hospital.
Su condición es desconocida.
