Aquí entre nos: "Everything everywhere all at once" sigue ganando premios

En los Critics' Choice Super Awards, en honor a superhéroes, películas y series de ciencia ficción y fantasía, terror y acción, “Everything everywhere all at once” ganó como "mejor película de ciencia ficción y fantasía".

Actores Ke Huy Quan y Michelle Yeoh se llevaron el premio a mejor actor y actriz en la misma categoría.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

1 day ago Friday, March 17 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Friday, March 17, 2023 6:09:00 PM CDT March 17, 2023
