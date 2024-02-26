x

Aquí Entre Nos: Nuevo vistazo a la película ‘Challengers’ con Zendeya

En "Challengers", Zendeya interpreta a una profesional del tenis convertida en entrenadora, atrapada entre dos jugadores: su marido y su exnovio.

"Challengers" se estrena en cines el 26 de abril.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

