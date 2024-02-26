Aquí Entre Nos: Nuevo vistazo a la película ‘Challengers’ con Zendeya
Related Story
En "Challengers", Zendeya interpreta a una profesional del tenis convertida en entrenadora, atrapada entre dos jugadores: su marido y su exnovio.
"Challengers" se estrena en cines el 26 de abril.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
En "Challengers", Zendeya interpreta a una profesional del tenis convertida en entrenadora, atrapada entre dos jugadores: su marido y su... More >>
News Video
-
Exotic animals seized during smuggling attempt in Brownsville
-
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
-
Three in custody following narcotics and prostitution investigation in Alamo
-
Harlingen hip-hop group hoping to feed the homeless with monthly events
-
Legacy of Black Civil War soldiers taught as part of UTRGV project
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs