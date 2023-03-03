Aquí Entre Nos: Paramount revela nuevo avance de Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Related Story
Paramount ha revelado un avance de algunas de las criaturas principales en Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Desde un "oso-búho, al monstruo "mimico", a una "bestia desplazadora" y un grupo de "devoradores de intelectos", la película parece estar llena de monstruos para llenar un manual.
La aventura comienza el 31 de marzo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
Paramount ha revelado un avance de algunas de las criaturas principales en Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Desde un... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD police investigating after child left behind at school
-
Valley officials meet to discuss ways to decrease illegal border crossings
-
Man charged in connection with road rage incident turned stabbing in Progreso
-
No weapon found after gun scare forces lockdown at Weslaco High School
-
Tesla building new plant near Monterrey
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships