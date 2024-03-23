Aquí Entre Nos: Zachary Levi protagoniza 'Harold And The Purple Crayon'
Se estrenó el primer avance de 'Harold And The Purple Crayon', inspirada por el libro clásico para niños de Crockett Johnson.
Zachary Levi protagoniza la comedia y aventura familiar. 'Harold And The Purple crayon' llega a cines el 2 de agosto.
En otras noticias cinematográficas, la acción se pone aún más salvaje en el avance más reciente de 'The Fall Guy', sobre un doble de riesgo que intenta salvar la película de su directora.
La película es protagonizada por Ryan Gosling y Emily Blunt.
'The Fall Guy' se estrena en cines el 3 de mayo.
