Armando Resendez Headed to Central Methodist University

MCALLEN - Armando Resendez signed his NLI to Central Methodist University to continue his football career. Resendez played football and was a powerlifter for McAllen Memorial.

He was a fullback for the Mustangs, continuing that position for the eagles. During his time at Memorial, he helped his team to a district and bi-district title.

He plans on majoring in exercise science athletic training, wanting to come back to big blue as a trainer for a few years, then opening up his own practice.