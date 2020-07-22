Armando Resendez Headed to Central Methodist University
MCALLEN - Armando Resendez signed his NLI to Central Methodist University to continue his football career. Resendez played football and was a powerlifter for McAllen Memorial.
He was a fullback for the Mustangs, continuing that position for the eagles. During his time at Memorial, he helped his team to a district and bi-district title.
He plans on majoring in exercise science athletic training, wanting to come back to big blue as a trainer for a few years, then opening up his own practice.
