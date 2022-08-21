Arraignment for Border Patrol Agent Accused of Murder Set for January
Related Story
LAREDO – The arraignment for a Border Patrol agent accused in the murders of four women is set for January.
Juan David Ortiz is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.
The Webb County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Friday.
Ortiz is on indefinite leave without pay.
Prosecutors say they will be seeking the death penalty.
News
LAREDO – The arraignment for a Border Patrol agent accused in the murders of four women is set for January.... More >>
News Video
-
Crews battle fire in Port Isabel
-
McAllen police: Man charged with terroristic threat after ‘disturbance’ at Palms Crossing...
-
19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail
-
Sandbags given out to Valley residents
-
Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding