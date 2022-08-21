x

Arraignment for Border Patrol Agent Accused of Murder Set for January

LAREDO – The arraignment for a Border Patrol agent accused in the murders of four women is set for January.

Juan David Ortiz is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Friday.

Ortiz is on indefinite leave without pay.

Prosecutors say they will be seeking the death penalty.

