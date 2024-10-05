Arraignment held for man accused of causing crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable

The man accused of causing the crash that killed Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia has been arraigned.

Jesse Edward Leatherwood, 47, was charged with manslaughter and false drug testing or falsification of drug test results. His bond was set at $355,000.

Leatherwood was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. He showed up to court with a sling around his arm.

RELATED STORY: Procession held for slain Cameron County deputy constable

The crash occurred on Monday on State Highway 48 near Marine Way Road in Brownsville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a patrol unit that was occupied by Garcia.

DPS said the driver, identified as Leatherwood, admitted to being distracted while looking at his phone and driving. They also suspect Leatherwood was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

A procession was held for Garcia on Wednesday and a public viewing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at the Brownsville Event Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Garcia's family. To donate, click here.