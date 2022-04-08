Arrest made in connection to body found in burning vehicle

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man accused of killing a 37-year-old man whose body was found in a burning vehicle last month, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Jorge Arredondo was arraigned Wednesday afternoon for the offense of capital murder. He is accused of killing Teodoro Martinez on March 25.

RELATED: Sheriff's Office: Victim of kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County identified

Martinez was kidnapped by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg. Deputies with the sheriff’s office who responded to the scene received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road. Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said investigators obtained Arredondo's phone where video on it depicted the suspect driving by the residence where the kidnapping occurred, and pointing it out to an unknown individual.

Bond for Arredondo was set at $2 million.