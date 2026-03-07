Arrest made in connection with Edinburg crash that killed 4 people
The Edinburg Police Department arrested the 48-year-old driver they said caused a crash that killed four people in July 2023, according to a news release.
Sheng Li Jiang was taken into custody at a nursing and rehabilitation center on four counts of intoxication manslaughter after receiving medical clearance, a Wednesday news release said.
Jiang is scheduled to be arriagned on the charges on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, according to the 430th District Court.
As previously reported, Jiang was identified as the suspected drunk driver who veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a minivan on the 1800 block of S. Jackson Road on July 24, 2023.
The minivan was driven by 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, who died at the scene.
The other occupants of the minivan included Casado’s mother, Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, 68; her niece, Shailey Rachel Martinez, 10; and her granddaughter, 2-year-old Elliena Santoy, all of whom succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Jiang was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, and police said he would be charged once he was released from the hospital.
