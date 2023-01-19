Arrest made in connection with Starr County New Year’s Day shooting

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting in Escobares that injured three people, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Gilberto Garza was arrested during a traffic stop in Garceno and arrested on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, the sheriff’s office stated.

Garza is accused of being the driver of a vehicle that arrived at a New Year’s Eve gathering on Pena Street when a man got out of the vehicle and opened fire before the vehicle drove off.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with any information on the shooter are urged to call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.