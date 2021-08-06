Arrest made in weekend hotel robbery
Related Story
A former guest at the Surestay Hotel By Best Western in Mission was charged Wednesday with robbery days after a man was caught on camera robbing the hotel.
Lorenzo Fausto, 54, was arrested at his home after an employee recognized him.
RELATED: Mission PD search for robbery suspect caught on camera
Fausto had stayed there days before the robbery. Fausto is accused of entering the hotel on the 600 block of East Expressway 83 in Mission at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 and threatening the clerk.
He made off with $100.
Fausto had his bond set at $10,000, records show.
News
A former guest at the Surestay Hotel By Best Western in Mission was charged Wednesday with robbery days after a... More >>
News Video
-
Cameron County Beach Patrol participating in lifeguard competition
-
Brownsville police: Shoplifter returns to Home Depot after robbery
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 6, 2021
-
McAllen businesses preparing for tax-free weekend
-
City of Mission to provide assistance at temporary migrant shelter