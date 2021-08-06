Arrest made in weekend hotel robbery

A former guest at the Surestay Hotel By Best Western in Mission was charged Wednesday with robbery days after a man was caught on camera robbing the hotel.

Lorenzo Fausto, 54, was arrested at his home after an employee recognized him.

Fausto had stayed there days before the robbery. Fausto is accused of entering the hotel on the 600 block of East Expressway 83 in Mission at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 and threatening the clerk.

He made off with $100.

Fausto had his bond set at $10,000, records show.