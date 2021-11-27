Arrest Warrant Issued for Burglary Suspect
MCALLEN – McAllen police need your help finding a suspect in a burglary.
Police are looking for Adrian Martin Alfaro.
The McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant of arrest for him on Thursday.
The 26-year-old is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said the burglary happened on the 3600 block of West Nolana Avenue last Thursday, Dec. 14.
Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
