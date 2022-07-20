x

Arrests made in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

Two individuals were arrested and arraigned on charges of aggravated kidnapping and smuggling of a person after police learned a woman was being held against her will in an Edinburg home, according to a news release.

Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena were arrested after police on Tuesday were alerted of a possible kidnapping, according to the release.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives learned a woman was being held against her will at a home in the 300 block of Keystone Street,” the news release stated.

Garcia-Mendoza had his bond set at $110,000 while Pena had her bond set at $100,000

A third unidentified individual was also arrested and arraignment for the third suspect is pending, the release stated.

The case remains under investigation.

