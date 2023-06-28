Artist paints mural of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside San Benito barbershop

A local artist is working on a mural depicting former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Alexandro Gonzalez of Alamo — who recently completed a mural that depicted three law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty — is working on a new project.

The mural, located at a barbershop in San Benito, will depict Ginsburg.

"I'm not doing this because I'm Democrat, Republican or whatever. I don't want people to think that," Gonzalez said. "What I want is people to understand that I'm doing this for the community."

Gonzalez said he wants to inspire people through his murals.

"If I can inspire one person at a time — I can't change the world, but I could change someone who could change the world," Gonzalez said.

