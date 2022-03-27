As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, patients and doctors search for alternative testing options

As demand for COVID-19 testing skyrockets, many Rio Grande Valley residents are scrambling to find alternatives.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided "emergency use authorization" for test kits sold by Everlywell and LabCorp, which allow people to test themselves at home.

Antigen and antibody tests are also available.

Experts, however, warn that not all tests are equal — some are more reliable than others.

Regardless of the test type, anyone who is tested for COVID-19 should self-isolate until they receive the results.

Watch the video for the full story.