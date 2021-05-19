As hurricane season approaches, experts recommend flood insurance

As hurricane season approaches, experts say it’s an excellent time to consider protecting your home and wallet with a flood insurance policy.

Last week’s severe weather gave Valley residents a glimpse of what can be expected in the upcoming hurricane season, set to start June 1. Insurance experts say the last thing you need is to get caught in the next storm unprotected.

“You won’t have anybody to reimburse you for any damages you may have due to the hurricane,” Mission Duncan Insurance Agency Agent Corazon De La Cruz said. “You will have to pay everything out of pocket.”

According to De La Cruz, in the last two years, a high number of people bought flood insurance policies in communities where it typically doesn’t flood, like the McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg areas.

“Most of the people who called and did that were close calls, where the water came up to the door,” De La Cruz said. “Now they know that [there’s] a definite possibility of that occurring.”

Whether you choose to purchase a policy locally or nationally, the cost is typically the same.

“It’s pretty affordable,” De La Cruz said. “The only catch is that most of the time, you have to pay the whole premium in full. You cannot cancel the policy.”

Before purchasing a flood policy, De La Cruz says you’ll want to consider the wait times. If you buy national flood insurance, you’ll have to wait 30 days for the policy to take effect, versus signing up with a local or independent agency where the wait time is between 10 to 14 days.