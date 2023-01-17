x

As online classes become the new normal, some students fall behind

The abrupt switch from classrooms to online courses during the coronavirus pandemic left some children struggling to catch up.

Sylvia Tanguma, a teacher at the McAllen Independent School District, said the transition was especially difficult for younger students.

"You can't get in there and help them the way you would if you're in person," Tanguma said.

McAllen ISD and other districts are making resources and extra help available for struggling students, but online classes remain a challenge.

Watch the video for the full story.

