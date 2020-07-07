x

As students prepare to return to classrooms, PSJA ISD provides options

Related Story

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is preparing for teachers and students to return to classrooms in the fall — with options that include in-person instruction, hybrid instruction and online-only instruction.

For students who return to classrooms, the district will take safety precautions to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19.

Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo said the district plans to distribute laptops to students who need them.

For the full story, watch the video above.

News
As students prepare to return to classrooms,...
As students prepare to return to classrooms, PSJA ISD provides options
The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is preparing for teachers and students to return to classrooms in the fall —... More >>
3 days ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 8:58:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020
Radar
7 Days