Assistance Hotline Set for Hidalgo Co. Residents

WESLACO – Hidalgo County has set up a hotline for residents in need of assistance.

If you’re stuck in your home due to rising waters, you can call 956-292-7750 for help.

You can use the number to report flooding, health concerns or ask for shelter information. 

3 years ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 12:35:27 PM CDT June 22, 2018
