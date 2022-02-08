Assistance Hotline Set for Hidalgo Co. Residents
WESLACO – Hidalgo County has set up a hotline for residents in need of assistance.
If you’re stuck in your home due to rising waters, you can call 956-292-7750 for help.
You can use the number to report flooding, health concerns or ask for shelter information.
