Assistance to Remove Flood-Damaged Items from Homes Available
Related Story
WESLACO – Clean-up efforts are underway in many hard-hit communities following recent severe weather.
For people needing help removing household items, debris and mold, help is available.
You can call the cleanup assistance hotline for South Texas at 1-800-451-1954 to obtain more information.
News
WESLACO – Clean-up efforts are underway in many hard-hit communities following recent severe weather. For people needing help removing household... More >>
News Video
-
Local dermatologist calls for skin cancer awareness
-
Local law enforcement beefing up active shooter training
-
UTRGV professor says gas prices are expected to continue increasing
-
Construction on railway relocation project in Harlingen to get underway soon
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June...