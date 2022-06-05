x

Assistance to Remove Flood-Damaged Items from Homes Available

WESLACO – Clean-up efforts are underway in many hard-hit communities following recent severe weather.

For people needing help removing household items, debris and mold, help is available.

You can call the cleanup assistance hotline for South Texas at 1-800-451-1954 to obtain more information. 

