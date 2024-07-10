x

At the Net: September 16th

McALLEN - The three girls' teams in McAllen are all pretty good at volleyball.  So any time two of them take the court in district, expect quality play and spirited competition.  Such was the case on Saturday when McAllen handed McAllen Memorial a first loss in 30-5A play this season.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega breaks down the action.

6 years ago Sunday, September 17 2017 Sep 17, 2017 Sunday, September 17, 2017 4:56:34 PM CDT September 17, 2017
