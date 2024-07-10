At the Net: September 16th
McALLEN - The three girls' teams in McAllen are all pretty good at volleyball. So any time two of them take the court in district, expect quality play and spirited competition. Such was the case on Saturday when McAllen handed McAllen Memorial a first loss in 30-5A play this season. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega breaks down the action.
