At the Net: September 23rd

McALLEN - High stakes volleyball got another appearance in McAllen.  The 30-6A lead was on the line when Rowe faced McAllen.  The Lady Warriors had the right stuff in a straight sets victory.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.

7 years ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:14:51 PM CDT September 24, 2017
