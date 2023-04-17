ATROPELLAN A MUJER
MISSION -- Una mujer fue atropellada mientras caminaba con un menor sobre la 495 y la calle Holland.
Los hechos ocurrieron anoche alrededor de las 9:30.
La mujer de 50 años sufrió fracturas en la pelvis y en la cara.
Afortunadamente el menor resultó ileso.
Para más información vea el video adjunto.
