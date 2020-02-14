Attempt to Smuggle 6,000 Xanax pills Lands Man Behind Bars

PROGRESO - Officers at the Progreso Bridge detained a man on Tuesday, when they allegedly caught him with 70 bottles of Xanax taped to his body - and another 130 bottles stashed in his car.

Agustin Jaime Garcia, 28, attempted to cross the bridge from Mexico to the United States on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped Garcia and searched his car.

Officers found 70 bottles of Xanax taped to Garcia's body and another 130 bottles hidden in the rear, driver's side quarter panel of the car, according to the criminal complaint against him.

They also allegedly found two baggies of crystal methamphetamine.

The bottles contained 6,000 Xanax pills.

Customs and Border Protection contacted the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, which arrested Garcia.

Garcia is charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3 and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.