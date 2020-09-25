Attempted Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

UPDATE (5/18): The suspect accused in the shooting of another man was arraigned Thursday.

Arturo Gomez Zermeno, 23, was charged with attempted murder.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a home on Cardinal Delta Street, north of Mission, Tuesday night and found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Deputies said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a red 2003 Silverado.

Zermeno turned himself in Wednesday evening and remains at the HCSO Adult Detention Center.

Breaking News- Arturo Gomez Zermeno is in custody and will be booked into the HCSO Adult Detention Center for Criminal Attempt Murder. pic.twitter.com/BDDmkFcHPE — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 18, 2017

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.