Attempted Murder Suspect Turns Himself In
UPDATE (5/18): The suspect accused in the shooting of another man was arraigned Thursday.
Arturo Gomez Zermeno, 23, was charged with attempted murder.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a home on Cardinal Delta Street, north of Mission, Tuesday night and found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim remains in critical condition.
Deputies said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a red 2003 Silverado.
Zermeno turned himself in Wednesday evening and remains at the HCSO Adult Detention Center.
Breaking News- Arturo Gomez Zermeno is in custody and will be booked into the HCSO Adult Detention Center for Criminal Attempt Murder. pic.twitter.com/BDDmkFcHPE— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 18, 2017
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
