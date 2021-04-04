Attorneys of Accused Doctor’s Wife Request Client’s Release

Home
News
Sheriff's Office: Man charged with manslaughter in connection with cousin's shooting death in rural Elsa
A man was charged with manslaughter on Sunday in connection with the shooting death of his cousin in rural Elsa. At about 11 p.m. on...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said...
Despite federal moratorium, more Texas renters face eviction as state protection lapses
" Despite federal moratorium, more Texas...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Pioneer Baseball Player Helps Run Family Business
MCALLEN - Pioneer's Fernando Morales plays baseball during the day, and cooks at night. The junior has a weekend job, but he doesn't just work...
RGVFC Signs Vicente Sanchez to Roster, Coaching Staff
EDINBURG - Rio Grande Valley FC signed 18-year...
High School Soccer - Regional Quarterfinal Scores and Highlights
Thursday, April 1st 4A Hidalgo 4,...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Consejos de salud en semana santa durante la pandemia
Familias que planean salir a celebrar la Pascua se les insista a tener en mente que contraer el virus es todavía un gran riesgo para la...
Las playas del condado Cameron reabren después del cierre temporal debido a la marea alta
Las playas del condado Cameron reabren después del...
La Vía Dolorosa del Viernes Santo en San Juan
Hoy se está llevando a cabo la celebración...
Attorneys of Accused Doctor’s Wife Request Client’s Release
News Video
Community holds cookout for law enforcement
Sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in rural Elsa dies at hospital
Sheriff: Firefighters find 2 bodies after structure fire in rural Edinburg
Weslaco police searching for missing man
Residents concerned about upkeep at McAllen cemetery
Sports Video
baja fish tacos
High School Soccer Highlights 4/2
Vicente Sanchez Signs with RGVFC
Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
High School Soccer Highlights 3/30