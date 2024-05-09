Authorities Continue Investigation into Chemical Spill

UPDATE (3/28): The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is looking into the chemical spill in Brownsville.

The owner of the Quick Transit Corporation warehouse is still recovering at a hospital. He said the spill was an accident.

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Fire Marshals are currently investigating a chemical spill at a local warehouse.

The spill happened Tuesday at Quick Transit Corp. The owner of the business said it was an unfortunate accident.

The man said he was moving containers in the warehouse when he started noticing chemical substance spill out on the floor.

The chemical substance is sodium hydrosulfide, a cleaning agent. Officials said the dangers associated with the chemical could be fatal.

Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo said it’s also corrosive. He said it attacks the respiratory track and acts like an acid burn.

Many people we spoke to who lived and worked near the business said they suffered from headaches and irritated throats following the spill.

Elizondo said it’s why they decided to evacuate nearby establishments.

“It’s very toxic, depending on the amount that you either ingest or inhale. It could even lead to death,” he said. “So, the ERG states making sure if there is any contact to the skin or inhalation, you seek medical attention, especially if it’s getting worse.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to find out how dangerous the chemical can be. We have not received a response.

Elizondo advised people to evacuate as soon as possible and contact 911 immediately if a chemical spill occurs. He said they should never try to clean it up themselves.

