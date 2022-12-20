Authorities Investigate La Feria House Fire
LA FERIA - A home in La Feria is destroyed after a fire happened Monday morning just off the Expressway.
Crews from both la feria and Cameron County responded around 7:45 a.m.
La Feria police says no one was inside the home on Bixby Road when the fire started.
It took fire crews two hours to put the fire out.
A resident says his daughter and son in law own the home, and he was happy to hear they weren't there at the time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
