Authorities Investigating Home Break-In in Primera

PRIMERA – Police say they’re investigating a burglary at a home up for sale in Primera.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed surveillance video that shows the moment a group of suspects removed home appliances from the house.

The men are driving two vehicles, a grey Toyota truck and a white Ford 2001 Grand Victoria car.

If you have information on the case, call police at 956-536-0776.

Watch the video above for more information.

1 year ago Wednesday, October 10 2018
