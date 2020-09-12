Authorities Investigating Home Break-In in Primera
PRIMERA – Police say they’re investigating a burglary at a home up for sale in Primera.
On Wednesday, authorities revealed surveillance video that shows the moment a group of suspects removed home appliances from the house.
The men are driving two vehicles, a grey Toyota truck and a white Ford 2001 Grand Victoria car.
If you have information on the case, call police at 956-536-0776.
Watch the video above for more information.
