Authorities Investigating 'Intentional Fire' at Family-Owned Snow Cone Shop in Weslaco
WESLACO – The Weslaco Police Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for two people accused of setting fire to a local family-owned business.
Security cameras captured what police are calling an intentional fire at Grandma’s Snow-Wiz located on North Airport Drive.
The owners say this isn’t the first time that this has happened, which is why the cameras were installed.
KRGV’s Christian Colón has the details.
If you have any information about this incident, call 956-968-8477.
Watch the video above for more information.
