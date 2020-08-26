Authorities Warn about Thieves Using Mail to Obtain Info during Election Season

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County election authorities are warning about thieves who take advantage of election season to obtain personal information.

Thieves are using mail to question the voter’s eligibility in order for them to send back information.

One local resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she called the phone number on the form and was asked to provide her full name and address.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza about the issue.

"I wanted to quickly get out and let people know that our office has not made any such mass mailings,” says Garza. “We won't ask for the full social security number because it's not something that we have or something that we need to identify a voter’s registration status."

If you receive questionable mail regarding the election, call 956-544-0809.

Watch the video above for the full story.