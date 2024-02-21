Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Donna
DONNA--Donna police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash.
The crash happened Sunday night on Business 83 between Hutto and Val Verde. Police are not releasing many details. A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew on scene did see one person was killed.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Donna police for more information.
