Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Donna

DONNA--Donna police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash.
    The crash happened Sunday night on Business 83 between Hutto and Val Verde. Police are not releasing many details. A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew on scene did see one person was killed.
     CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Donna police for more information.

7 years ago Sunday, February 05 2017 Feb 5, 2017 Sunday, February 05, 2017 8:17:44 PM CST February 05, 2017
