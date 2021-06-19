x

Autopsy ordered after skeletal remains found in Hidalgo County

An investigation is ongoing after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office discovered skeletal remains near the city of Mission.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery in a social media post.

“Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas, after Skeletal remains were located in the area,” the department said in a social media post.

An autopsy has been ordered. 

