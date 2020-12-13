Autopsy Pending for Missing Woman Found Dead

SAN BENITO – A missing San Benito woman was found dead a week after a Silver Alert was issued for her.

The San Benito police chief tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS on Wednesday, the body of Marta Moreno was found lying outside her vehicle in waist-high brush under a canopy of trees off of Ratliff Street.

A statement released to their social media account states she was found with the help of a crop duster.

Related Story: Police Expand Efforts to Find Missing San Benito Woman

In a press conference Thursday, police said they've ruled out the possibility of foul play. They're now waiting on autopsy results to find out how Moreno died.

Moreno's niece, Cristina Moreno, says they last heard of her the day she went missing. The 60-year-old had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The family hopes their experience makes other families keep a closer watch on loved ones suffering from different forms of dementia.