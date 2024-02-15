Avelo Airlines extends schedule for West Coast flights

Avelo Airlines is extending their West Coast schedule through Mid-June, according to a Tuesday news release.

ThE announcement was made after the airline suspended two flights from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

READ MORE: Avelo Airlines suspends Brownsville flights

Customers can now book travel to 16 destinations through Tuesday, June 11, according to the news release.

Those include spots in California, Colorado, Nevada and Brownsville.

The airline initially announced they were suspending certain flight routes to match market demand.