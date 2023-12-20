x

Baby clothes found in search for infant in Cameron County

New developments have been released in the search for a missing infant presumed dead in Cameron County.

The Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says authorities recovered baby clothes during a search last Friday.

The search area was a private property east of Long Island Village in Port Isabel.

The evidence will be turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab for forensic testing.

The search for baby Malakai was called off late last week.

