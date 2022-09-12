Back-to-school tips for parents

It's the first day of school for students at the McAllen Independent School District.

School officials have tips to make the first week of school an easy transition for both parents and students:

• It's important for parents to get their child on a routine. Go to bed at a certain time and get up at a certain time.

Make sure to get to school on time • Try not to visit your child in class so they get used to a routine. Parents are encouraged to drop off students at the curb.

