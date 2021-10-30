Back to State!
SEGUIN - After winning Friday's regional semi-final on a buzzer beating shot, the Santa Rosa Warriors played without last second heroics in defeating San Antonio Cole 80-66 to win the Region IV basketball title for the second straight year. The win earns the Warriors a return trip to the Alamodome on Thursday as one of four remaining teams in Boys' 3A basketball. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva and Brandon Ortega have the wrap up on Saturday's win.
