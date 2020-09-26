Backlog of cases lands Willacy County with highest infection rates in the country
A two month backlog of COVID-19 cases pushed Willacy County's total case count to over 1000, it also landed them in the New York Times as the County with the 5th highest infection rate per capita, in the country.
Willacy County Judge Aurelo Guerra Jr. said the number of cases that Willacy County has had is concerning.
“Unfortunately in a county such as ours with a population of 22,000, which neighbors bigger counties, which our residents commute to everyday and smaller amount will reflect a high percentage — which is what happened here,” Guerra said. “I'm not trying to say that 1,146 is a low number, because it's not, it is extremely high."
