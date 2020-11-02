x

Bakersfield Dumps Vaqueros Twice

BAKERSFIELD - Cal State-Bakersfield inflicted two shots of pain on the UT-RGV basketball teams on Thursday night.  The Roadrunners topped the men in the Vaqueros' first conference home game of the season.  The women scored just 46 points in a road loss that snapped a program best seven-game winning streak.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.

3 years ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:05:03 PM CST January 12, 2017
