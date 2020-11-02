Bakersfield Dumps Vaqueros Twice
BAKERSFIELD - Cal State-Bakersfield inflicted two shots of pain on the UT-RGV basketball teams on Thursday night. The Roadrunners topped the men in the Vaqueros' first conference home game of the season. The women scored just 46 points in a road loss that snapped a program best seven-game winning streak. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.
