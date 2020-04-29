Baseball Season Ends
EDINBURG - The Valley baseball season came to a close on Saturday with Vela's second loss at the hands of Churchill in the regional semi-finals. The decision at UTRGV also ended Vela's historic run in the UIL tournament. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the highlights.
