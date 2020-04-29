x

Baseball Season Ends

Related Story

EDINBURG - The Valley baseball season came to a close on Saturday with Vela's second loss at the hands of Churchill in the regional semi-finals.  The decision at UTRGV also ended Vela's historic run in the UIL tournament.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the highlights.

News
Baseball Season Ends
Baseball Season Ends
EDINBURG - The Valley baseball season came to a close on Saturday with Vela's second loss at the hands of... More >>
1 year ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:48:14 PM CDT May 26, 2018
Radar
7 Days